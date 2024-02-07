by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

The Pass Christian Pirates boys soccer team earned a spot in the MHSAA 4A Quarterfinals after defeated Northeast Jones 2-0 Tuesday, February 6, 2024 following a first round victory over McComb 8-1. The Pirates (14-7-2) will host the Sumrall Bobcats at the Francis McDonald Stadium Saturday, February 10.

In the jungle outside of Laurel, Miss., the Pirates upset a homesteading team with two goals from star forward Patrick Roche III. Roche scored both goals on assists from Santiago Gutierrez and Cooper Schatzle. Roche has scored 6 goals in two playoff games after scoring 4 against the McComb Tigers. Additionally, Schatzle has 2 goals and 4 assists following 2 games.

“I felt like we came out early with high intensity, but didn’t put them down when we should have,” stated Pass Christian Head Boys Soccer Coach Michael Archibald. “We just tried to make some adjustments at the half and said to come out with full pressure.”

Despite an opening round shutout of the McComb Lady Tigers, Pass Christian fell in the second round to Northeast Jones 1-3. The Lady Pirates (10-7-1) were only one down with a few minutes left before a go-ahead goal put the game out of reach.

Lady Pirates Soccer Coach Devin Griffith was enthusiastic though because of the youth of the girls team upcoming next season.

The Boys Quarterfinals game is scheduled for 7pm.