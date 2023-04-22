Friday morning, April 21, 2023 State Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced (MDMR) that beginning Monday, May 1, 2023, all waters south of the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel in Mississippi territorial waters are closed to shrimping.

The closure takes effect at 12:01 a.m.

Mississippi territorial waters south of the ICW and east of the Gulfport Ship Channel will remain open to shrimping as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All rules set forth in regulations of the MDMR are to be in full force and effect and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp in or from the waters of the State of Mississippi must be legally licensed.

For more information, call the MDMR at 228-374-5000 or the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295.