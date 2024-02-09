Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, February 9, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Lee McDaniel who resides in Florida on one felony count of Burglary.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Harrison County Courthouse located at 1801 24th Ave Gulfport, Miss. regarding the report of a male inside the building after hours. Gulfport Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 12:00 AM, from a male inside the building who stated he was being chased by unknown individuals.

Gulfport Police made contact with the male inside the tag office and took him into custody without incident. It was learned through surveillance video that McDaniel forced entry into the building and then damaged another door to gain entry to the tag office.

Joseph Lee McDaniel was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Burglary. The suspect is being held until his initial appearance where bond will be set per Judge Nick Patano.