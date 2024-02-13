Pass Christian native, Joseph Piernas, was named 2023 Pass Christian Outstanding Citizen of the Year on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at the Pass Christian Yacht Club. Pass Christian native, Joe has been married to Wanda for 32 years, he has 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He is retired from Dupont and currently is the Broker/Owner of Exit Extra Mile Realty. Joe has spent many years in service to the Pass Christian Community.

Here are some of his accomplishments:

*Piernas assumed leadership of the Christian Concern Food Pantry, Pass Christian’s weekly food distribution service, taking over for a previous Outstanding Citizen, Otis Gates.

*Joe has continued to lead that ministry grow the number of individuals that it serves and chairs Jazz in the Pass, reviving and expanding it over the past few years. Served as Alderman for Ward 2 and was Mayor Pro-Temp after Katrina.