by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After the coronation of the 2023 St. Paul Carnival Association Friday night, February 17, 2023, the Saturday Royal Brunch at the Pass Christian Yacht Club and finishing Sunday, February 19, 2023 with the annual Pass Christian Parade where 82 floats marched from the Davis Pavilion circling Scenic Drive and ending on the corner of Second Street/Fleitas Avenue.

“It was a magnificent day in the Pass,” expressed Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty who brought in five mayors from other Mississippi cities to celebrate the annual parade. “Many thanks to our city workers who made it so special.”

In the first float leading the parade, Christopher Boswell, the coronated 2023 St. Paul Carnival Association King Christian XCIII rode through the parade route. The only brief stop was at City Hall on Scenic Drive where the Queen Christiana of 2023, Angelica Espinal, was on the city stage.

“After months of hard work, the weather couldn’t have been more perfect to enjoy a fun-filled day with the people that supported us from the very beginning,” said Espinal, who was coronated Queen Christiana of the St. Paul Carnival Association Friday night at St. Vincent de Paul Gymnasium. “Parade day may have been by second favorite thing with our team, raising all the money was first.”

As far as security of the large parade, there were only three misdemeanor arrests during the parade, according to Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman. These were from Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Drug Violation.

There were 15 agencies that helped provide crowd control and assistance for a peaceful parade, which included: Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Long Beach Police Department, Biloxi Police Department, Gulfport Police Department, Waveland Police Department, Bay St Louis Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Hattiesburg Police Department, Wiggins Police Department, Lucedale Police Department, Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, MS Department of Marine Resources, MS Alcohol Beverage Control, US Customs & Border Protection, US Border Patrol.

“The event was a huge success,” said PCPD Chief Freeman. “We cannot thank all the outside Agencies enough for the assistance they provided to us ensuring we had a safe and successful event!”

Conducted annually, The Pass Parade is scheduled for the Sunday before Mardi Gras.