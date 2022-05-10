Gazebo Gazette
The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck was held in the Long Beach Harbor- West Side on Saturday, May 7, 2022. This event is a fundraiser where kids of all ages to have the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firemen, construction workers, and more.
More than 52 vehicles and equipment of all shapes and sizes participated representing 35 organizations. The vehicles ranged from a firetruck, a deluxe RV, a tree trimmer with an extended arm, a bucket truck, a Humvee, several personal watercrafts and boats on trailers. .
“The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck event is a wonderful way for children and their families to interact, explore, and learn about safety from our local heroes,” said Michelle Kinsey, Board Chair of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, a division of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Over 600 attended the event with funds raised from the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck allocated towards scholarships, small business grants and program of work events.
Sponsors for the event included:
Presenting Sponsor – Mississippi Power
Big Rig Sponsors – American Medical Response, Chris Boudreaux All State, Coast Electric Power Association, Hancock Whitney; Husband Contracting, JLB Contractors, Southern Insurance Professionals, LLC
Heavy Duty Sponsors– Bankhouse Coffee, Beatline Road Mini Storage, Cameron Fabrications, Domino’s Pizza – RPM, Eddie Seal’s Auto Service, i9 Sports, One Stop Goodyear, Philip LeBlanc Coldwell Alfonso Realty, Sparklight
Tough Truck Sponsors – Coast Transit Authority, Donald Frazier, Edrington Greenscapes; Southern Living Assistance Services, The First, A National Banking Association, The Glass Doctor
