Gazebo Gazette

Former Long Beach School District Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith was recently elected to the Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) of Mississippi Board of Trustees as the public schools and junior/community college employee representative.

Dr. Smith is currently the superintendent of the North Pike School District. The PERS position will have a six year term from May 2022 to April 2028.

At the April 27 meeting, the Board of Trustees certified the runoff election results between Smith and incumbent Dr. Edward Lee Childress.

In June 2016, the Long Beach School Board of Trustees appointed Smith to lead the district, which he helped orchestrate a new high school building after a contested $20 million bond in July of 2018. The school district earned an “A” grade from the Mississippi Department of Education every year during Smith’s term.

Smith was released from his contract with the Long Beach School District on June 30, 2021.

The 10-member includes the State Treasurer, a gubernatorial appointee who is a member of PERS, two PERS retirees, two state employees, one representative of Institution of Higher Learning (IHL), counties, and municipalities. Board members are elected to staggered terms with an exception of the treasurer and governor appointee.

If you have questions about PERS or your account, please email us at customerservice@pers.ms.gov or call 800-444-7377 or 601-359-3589.