by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

On the last day of April in the salty conditions at the Woody Barnett Track & Field Complex in Pearl, Mississippi, the Long Beach High School Track Star Brooklyn Biancamano earned three gold medals and one silver for the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) 5A State Championship to end her successful career.

Combined with cross country, the University of Arkansas signee has set a huge legacy on the track by winning 15 state championships and six Gatorade Players of the Year.

All these accolades and maintaining a 5.48 weighted GPA on a 4.0 scale in the classroom, which ranks No. 1 in her class at Long Beach High School. Despite no medals being presented during the 2020 season because of the global pandemic (COVID-19).

Biancamano’s three medals came in her usual 800, 1600, & 3200 meter races, which she has earned the gold medals for four years straight except for last year in the 1600. She finished runner-up in the 400 meter dash, only behind .9 seconds to the winner.

Leaving the Bearcats with a lasting legacy of a true student-athlete, Biancamano is a co-leader of the Long Beach High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Chapeter and belongs to the school’s community service Rotary International Interact Club.

Conversant in American Sign Language (ASL) and a member of her church’s youth group, Brooklyn has served as a member of the Long Beach Mayor’s Youth Council and her school’s Junior Civitan Club while volunteering her service to local cross country camps.