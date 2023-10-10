Gazebo Gazette

Last week, Bonnie Jean Jackson Gebbia was sentenced to Ten (10) years in prison by Second Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois in the Circuit Court of Hancock County for a Hancock County case and Biloxi case, both involving the Taking Possession of or Taking Away a Motor Vehicle.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into their case on February 2, 2022, when the victim reported his 2011 Ford Explorer had been stolen. Less than an hour after the report, the Sheriff’s Office recovered the stolen vehicle at a Diamondhead Dollar General.

Surveillance footage was obtained and depicted the Defendant exiting the SUV with the key and leaving on foot. Jackson Gebbia later confessed to Hancock County investigators.

The Biloxi Police Department’s investigation into its case began on August 16, 2022, when the victim reported that his 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 was stolen from the parking garage of the Beau Rivage Casino. Biloxi investigators quickly obtained surveillance of the incident, which showed the Defendant and two accomplices working in concert to steal the truck.

On August 28, 2022, Biloxi Police Department received information that Jackson Gebbia was back at the Beau Rivage Casino. The defendant was arrested a short time later after fleeing on foot, and being discovered hiding under the I-110 bridge.

Bonnie Jean Jackson Gebbia plead guilty on October 3, 2023, to both Motor Vehicle Thefts in the Hancock County Circuit Court in Bay St. Louis.

The Defendant’s attorney requested that the Judge consider placing Jackson Gebbia on House Arrest; however, Judge Bourgeois refused, noting her criminal history, and sentenced her to the maximum sentence of Ten (10) years of incarceration in each case, to run concurrently.