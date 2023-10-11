Gazebo Gazette

What if everyone in Pass Christian read the same book and then joined together to talk about it? That is the idea behind One Book, One Pass! Our 2023 selection is Heavy: An American Memoir by award winning author Kiese Laymon.

In the next several months, book discussions and programs will be held throughout the community, culminating in a presentation by the author, Kiese Laymon, on Thursday, November 2nd.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend a Coffee Chat with discussion of Heavy: An American Memoir on Monday, October 16th at 10:00 am at Roberts Place Café in downtown Pass Christian. Coffee and muffins will be provided for the event.

If you have not had the chance to read the book, copies are available for check out at the Pass Christian Library or for purchase at Pass Christian Books. Please call the library (228-452-4596) or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com if you have any questions or need further information. https://www.facebook.com/events/311115074856179