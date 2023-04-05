Gazebo Gazette

Walmart announced that a $1,000 Community Grant was awarded to the Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library. The funds will be used to provide funding for the annual Summer Library Program.

Wendy Allard, Head Librarian of the Pass Christian Public Library, stated that, “Summer Library programs are a way to bring visibility and people to our library and encourage children of all ages to read. Despite limited budget funds for programs, all programs provided by the library are free. For the adults we try to offer speakers, documentary screenings, and music.”

Melanie Walrod, Youth Services and Programming Librarian, stated that, “the Summer Library Program provides activities to encourage reading during the summer months. The grant funds will be used to provide programs for the Summer Library Program. These programs will include a presentation for the young children, a Youth Music Workshop for older children and Middle School Programs as well as programs for adults.”

For more information about the Pass Christian Library, please visit www.harrison.lib.ms.us. You can also reach the library by email at passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or by phone at 228-452-4596.

