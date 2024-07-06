LONG BEACH (GG) — Last Saturday June 29, 2024, the city of Long Beach hosted the ultimate all day American celebration. Beginning at 11am, there were local food trucks spread throughout the town green as well as local vendors selling jewelry, baked goods, woodworks, and other various arts and crafts.

Events such as the dunking booth and the splash pad provided relief from the blistering heat for the local kids of the community.

Sponsors of the event included: Coastal Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Visit MS, Serendipity Creamery, Elvis Gates State Farm, Chuck Ryan Cars, High Caliber Guns, Veterans Realty, and The Energy Club.

Starting at 6pm, a parade began its route on Jeff Davis Avenue consisting of golf carts, ATVs, tractors, and a classic Ford Thunderbird all driven by local patriotic families. Classic parade trinkets were thrown to sidelining citizens and families as passing carts played classic rock and pop songs bring- ing glee to the crowds.