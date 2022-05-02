Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae announced the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest winners with a reception at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Twelve students and one teacher took home a combined $3,500 worth of scholarships during the event.

Lillianna Johnson, Harrison Central High School in Gulfport earned first place in her division of the high school students between Grades 9-12.

“In these students’ artwork, we saw the beauty of their creativity, but also a snapshot of their dreams,” said McRae. “I am excited to see where these dreams will take them, and I’m thrilled to help them along with a scholarship from College Savings Mississippi.”

The College Savings Mississippi Art Contest is an annual event held by the State Treasurer’s Office. This year, more than 1,700 students competed for twelve scholarships by drawing a picture of what they wanted to become when they grew up.

First place winners will receive a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account.

MACS is a Mississippi 529 College Savings plan offered through the Office of the State Treasurer. With MACS, families can open a tax-advantaged savings account for educational expenses.

The money in these accounts can be used for college tuition and expenses. The funds can also be applied to secondary and elementary private tuition, apprenticeship programs, student loans, and more.