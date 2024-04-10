Gazebo Gazette

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch at 6:07am in effect until 1pm CDT Wednesday, April 10th for Harrison County, Mississippi. The Pass Christian School District released this statement at 8:47pm on April 10, 2024 saying:

“Student and staff safety is our top priority. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the Pass Christian School District will be closed tomorrow, April 10, 2024, due to the many uncertainties we have with the weather. We will update you regarding a make up day after next week’s board meeting. We will see everyone Thursday, April 11, 2024, following our normal bell schedule. Please stay safe.”

Shortly following this release, several other local school districts responded, such as the Harrison County School District, who went further, stating:

“Due to the severe weather conditions forecasted for our area, all schools in the Harrison County School District will be closed on Wednesday, April 10. This decision was made following consultation with Harrison County Emergency Management officials. As always, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains our top priority. HCSD schools are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, April 11. Please stay safe and stay tuned to our official communication channels (District and school websites, District and school social media, and ParentSquare) and local news outlets for any further updates.”

Private schools in Harrison County, such as St. Patrick in Biloxi, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary in Long Beach, and Coast Episcopal in Long Beach have also closed due to the announcement of inclement weather. Hancock County private schools, St. Stanislaus Catholic and Our Lady Academy, that have some Harrison County students enrolled closed for the day.

However, all districts are not closed for the day. The Long Beach School District released a statement last night, saying:

“We are continuing to actively monitor the weather and review information from the Harrison Co. EMA and are in

close contact with our public safety partners. As of this time, we plan to remain on our regular schedule tomorrow, April 10th. If we find it necessary to make changes to our schedule, we will notify you through our mass communications system and post notices on the district website and social media.”

Additionally, Gulfport School District reported to remain open unless further notice.