Where do you stand before God? Do you have a “clear Conscience”?

Do you stand up for your moral beliefs when you pick leaders and their policies? In other words, do you vote with your Conscience, one which is guided by your spiritual beliefs? Maybe you are someone who doesn’t have time to examine your Conscience… This week let us take a look at the act of examining our Conscience.

“The unexamined life is not worth living.” — Socrates

Conscience is that inner voice which accuses us when we do wrong. It’s an alarm that sounds within… warning us ahead of time.

The world says, “Let your Conscience be your guide.”

But on examination we find that is not always a good idea. Conscience doesn’t set the standard of right and wrong; it only applies the standards that you’ve been taught.

Conscience is like a thermostat…it can be set to operate at many different levels. It is like a sundial…you can shine a flashlight on a sundial and make it say anything you want, if you hold it from different angles.

Conscience is like a window, and the light coming thru the window is the Word of God. The dirtier the window, the less light gets thru…it isn’t as pure…it browns the light.

The trouble with the advice… “Follow your Conscience” or “Let your Conscience be your guide,” is that most people follow it like someone following a wheelbarrow…they direct it wherever they want it to go and then follow behind.

So how do we clear our Conscience?

An Examination of Conscience, a cornerstone of Catholic life, is a reflective exercise in which you assess your thoughts, words, and deeds in light of the Church’s moral teachings. This introspective examination serves as a means of spiritual growth, Reconciliation, and renewal. It is a tool used to prepare yourself well for the Sacrament of Reconciliation.