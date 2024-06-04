Gazebo Gazette

PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) – Walmart announced that a $500 Community grant was awarded to the Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library. The funds will be used to provide funding for the annual Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival.

Wendy Allard, Head Librarian, stated that, the goal of the Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival is to educate the local community about Monarch butterflies and other pollinators: their benefits, lifecycles and what we can do to help them thrive. This small educational festival will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 10am-1pm in War Memorial Park in Pass Christian.

Despite limited budget funds for the festival, it is free and open to everyone and the Friends of the Pass Christian Library are one of the major sponsors for the festival. The festival will have educational and hands on exhibits for all ages.

For the adults, the festival offers speakers on topics related to butterflies and pollinators. The grant funds will be used to provide supplies for the festival and honorariums for the speakers.

For more information about the Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival or the Pass Christian Library, please visit www.harrison.lib.ms.us. You can also reach the library by email at passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or by phone at 228-452-4596.

By using the company’s strengths to help others, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation create opportunities for people to live better every day. Walmart has stores in 28 countries, employing more than 2.3 million associates and doing business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people.