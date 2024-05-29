Gazebo Gazette

PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — Secret Coast Management is thrilled to announce the opening of “Cottages by the Gulf,” a premier destination for luxury short-term rentals located just a block from the beach in the historic area of Pass Christian. These exquisite cottages are designed to provide guests with luxury and comfort in a serene coastal setting.

Jourdan Nicaud, CEO of Secret Coast Management, said, “The Cottages by the Gulf not only offer a luxurious stay but also a unique opportunity to experience the charm and tranquility of the Gulf Coast. We are dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience through meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.”

The property boasts six unique units, each named after a local island to capture the essence of the Gulf Coast’s natural beauty.

The available units include:

Horn Island Town Home

Deer Island Town Home

Ship Island Cottage

Pass Marianne Cottage

Chandeleur Town Home

Cat Island Town Home

Each cottage is meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled guest experience, combining modern amenities with local charm.

Join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 31st at 11 AM to celebrate the grand opening of this extraordinary new destination. Visit cottagesbythegulf.com to reserve your stay and explore our unique offerings.

As a leading developer and property manager on the Gulf Coast, Secret Coast Management is committed to creating exceptional living and vacation experiences. Our properties are known for their luxurious accommodations and exceptional customer service, enhancing the allure of the Gulf Coast as a destination for both short visits and extended stays.