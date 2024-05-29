by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — After his announcement in late February 2024 of his retirement from the Pass Christian Fire Department (PCFD), the city issued a proclamation declaring June 7 as Dwight Gordon Day in the city of Pass Christian. On an opening agenda item Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the city approved this measure in the Pass Christian Municipal Court.

Gordon served 21 years in the PCFD, the Fire Chief decided May 31, 2024 would be his last day of service. Additionally, he acted as fire chief since 2009. Following his predecessor in January 2009, Gordon took over the fire department and served as the city Emergency Management Director until recently. His played a crucial role in the recovery efforts during and after Hurricane Katrina along with other disasters; including the unprecedented challenges from the global pandemic (COVID-19).

Before Gordon joined the fire department in 2003, he served for 20 years in the United States Navy.

On Dwight Gordon Day, the city of Pass Christian hopes to celebrate the chief’s professional achievements and unwavering dedication to the safety & well-being of the community.