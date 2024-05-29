Gazebo Gazette

BILOXI (GG) – The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June of each year is designated as Free Fishing Weekend. On June 1 and 2, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources would like anglers to know that any person may fish without a sport fishing license in all public waters in Mississippi during Free Fishing Weekend.

In addition, July 4 of each year is designated as Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Any person may saltwater sport fish without a recreational saltwater fishing license on July 4 in the marine waters of Mississippi (waters south of Interstate 10).

Although anglers are not required to have a recreational saltwater license for Free Fishing Weekend and Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day, they still need to adhere to all size and possession limits.

