Gazebo Gazette

National Beta members from Harper McCaughan Elementary (HME) are celebrating their recent participation in the Mississippi Beta State Convention. They were announced as national qualifiers with placements in the following Leadership Summit and State Convention competitions:

Social Studies-1st in the state – Matthew Forehand

Math-2nd in the state – Kendal Cooper

Songfest-5th in the state – club

Collaboration Connection-national qualifier – club

Lead Outside the Box-National Qualifier – club

Project Proposal-National Qualifier – club

Outstanding Leadership School – club

The National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. These victories at the state level provide(s) an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Savannah International Convention Center in Savannah, GA during Summer 2024.

HME Beta Club Sponsor Lucy Pribyl is proud of her students.

“We have had a great year with Harper McCaughan Beta Club,” Pribyl said. “We took a group to Hattiesburg in the Fall to participate in the Leadership Summit, qualifying in three categories to go to nationals. We had an amazing time at the Beta Club State Convention last week. We took 23 of our members who participated in a variety of events, winning the opportunity to participate at nationals in three!”

HME’s Beta Club was chartered in 2014 and currently has 49 members. They have coordinated and participated in several service projects including Feed My Sheep, Hurricane Relief Collections, Women’s Resource Center (Baby Bottle Challenge), Humane Society, Tornado Relief, Operation Christmas Child, Peer Tutoring, and March of the Mayors’ Food Collection.

In addition to these, many Betas participate in a variety of service projects outside of the club as well.

With more than 500,000 active members and 14,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

National Elementary Beta includes grades 4-5, National Junior Beta includes grades 6-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.