The JWRECHC celebrated Black History Month in Pass Christian, Miss. at the J.W. Randolph Center honoring the past and inspiring the future Saturday, February 24, 2024. Pass Christian Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot delivered the address to honor the 2024 Pillar Award to Former Pass Christian Mayor Theodore “Teddy” Lawyer for his dedicated public service, specifically as the city’s first African American Mayor.

Charlot spoke of Lawyer’s history and the struggles for the city. Peggy Johnson followed with the proclamation of the award to Lawyer in front of his family at the J.W. Randolph Center.