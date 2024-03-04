by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
The JWRECHC celebrated Black History Month in Pass Christian, Miss. at the J.W. Randolph Center honoring the past and inspiring the future Saturday, February 24, 2024.
Pass Christian Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot delivered the address to honor the 2024 Pillar Award to Former Pass Christian Mayor Theodore “Teddy” Lawyer for his dedicated public service, specifically as the city’s first African American Mayor.
Charlot spoke of Lawyer’s history and the struggles for the city.
Peggy Johnson followed with the proclamation of the award to Lawyer in front of his family at the J.W. Randolph Center.
“We have to keep on working to improve our city,” said Lawyer to the group after receiving the award. “Pass Christian is a beautiful place and the most beautiful I have ever lived. I encourage people to keep working hard to keep this city beautiful and am encouraged by all of the young talent.”
Lawyer has been a resident since 1973.
Front Photo: Peggy Johnson reads the proclamation to former Pass Christian Mayor Theodore “Teddy” Lawyer Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 for the Pillar Award. Both Photos: Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP.