by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Ten days after expressing to his team the need to turn it around for the 2022-23 football season, New Orleans Saints 5-time Pro Bowl veteran running Back Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns and a stingy defense held the Las Vegas Raiders to under 200 yards to shut them out 24-0 on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Las Vegas came off winning two of their last games while the Saints were 1-5 after an opening season rally against division leader Atlanta.

“I thought that was a big win for our team, I think we came out and competed very hard. I believe it was the first time all season we had all three phases of the football game put together,” said New Orleans Saints (3-5) first year Head Football Coach Dennis Allen, who previously served as the Raiders head coach from 2012-2014. “Any time you get the opportunity to get a shutout its great. They are certainly hard to come by in our league.”

Despite the six year veteran Kamara leading the team in yardage with 158 total yards and three touchdowns, the defense brought the consistent force grabbing four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and an interception by Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu for his second of the year. Honey Badger’s interception led to a seven-play scoring drive for New Orleans where Kamara caught a 16-yard pass from Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to cross the end zone with just over seven minutes.

The Raiders never got into any rhythm during the game, finished the second quarter drive without crossing midfield and the halftime score was Saints 17-0.

Coming out of the gates, New Orleans had a quick seven play series, which led to a 36-yard touchdown reception to Kamara from Dalton with 11:03 left in the third quarter. Following the extra point conversion by Saints Placekicker Wil Lutz, the new and final score was 24-0.

Sacks by New Orleans defensive lineman Payton Turner (2), Cam Jordan, David Onyemata, & Kentavius Street forced the Las Vegas Raiders to settle for lengthy third downs and they became one dimensional in the offense. Holding Las Vegas to only 38 yards rushing and not allowing big plays provided security for New Orleans to get back into the win column.

“The Offensive Line was on point and the outside receivers were too, which helped me get some plays,” stated New Orleans Running Back Alvin Kamara. “We came in wanting to propose our will and get back to playing the way we play.”

The Saints offense controlled the time of possession during the second half, putting in multiple double digit drives with the lofty lead. With 367 yards total offense on 63 total plays.

New Orleans hosts the Baltimore Ravens Monday night, November 7, 2022 at the Caesar’s Superdome. The game begins at 7pm and gives the Saints an opportunity to move up in the NFC South division.

Front Photo: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) stretches across the goal line for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)