LONG BEACH (GG) — The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Campus installed five members into its Student Government Association (SGA) earlier this spring. The new members will seek to provide diverse voices from students along with encouragement in academic successes.

Michelle Konscak, Executive Director of the Office of Admissions and advisor to the Gulf Park SGA is excited to begin a new chapter, while continuing to take Southern Miss to the Top.

“I believe this group brings a diverse array of experience and student involvement that will reach our student population. We are focused on providing opportunities that will involve students and allow students to get involved. When students are involved in campus activities it increases academic achievement and persistence to completion,” expressed Konscak.

The new members include:

President: Miranda South

Senior Vice President and Graduate Representative: Hannah McDuffie

Vice President of Programs: Misty Manning

Vice President of Finance and Administration: Peyton Murphy

Vice President of Judicial Affairs: Elisa GutierrezSouth is a senior majoring in Psychology and pre-med. She is a member of Women in STEM, Alpha Epsilon Delta, Fins and Flippers, Wesley Foundation, President of Active Minds and Beta Iota Omicron. Her experiences at Gulf Park have inspired her to go above and beyond in her schoolwork and participation in student organizations.“Being a part of the USM Gulf Park SGA for the last two years has been a wonderful experience. I am so happy to be serving as the SGA President this upcoming year,” said South.McDuffie is no stranger to the Gulf Park campus. Her passions for the sciences have motivated her to become involved in the Center for STEM Education and the GenSea project. She is a graduate teaching assistant in organic chemistry along with Vice President of the STEM Ed Student collective. “Being a part of the USM Gulf Park SGA for the past six years has been one of my favorite things as a student on this campus,” states McDuffie. “My time as the two-term President of the Gulf Park SGA as an undergraduate is part of the reason I decided to pursue a graduate degree here as well. The USM Gulf Park Campus is truly like no other and it has been a continued pleasure to serve our student body.” Manning is an undergraduate on the path to obtaining her bachelor’s degree in marine biology. Her passion for marine life has inspired her to volunteer at the Mississippi Aquarium and the Mississippi Coastal Clean-Up Crew. She is also a part of the Veteran’s Administration (VA) work study at Gulf Park.

“It is never too late to accomplish your goals in life,” exclaims Manning.

Gutierrez is a junior majoring in political science. Her plans after graduating are to attend law school and become an attorney. Her love for Gulf Park has inspired her to participate in SGA and activities to help her gain skills for law school.

“I am looking forward to transforming the Gulf Park Campus along with my fellow classmates and colleagues to the campus we wish to see and experience,” said Gutierrez.

Murphy, a senior in Psychology is taking full advantage of her time on campus by participating in various activities as a student through Fins and Flippers, Active Minds, and Psi Chi National Honors Society. She is a Keystone Honors Scholar and recipient of the DCUR spur grant. After graduation, her goal is to continue her education in hopes of becoming a Clinical Psychologist.

“Without hardships there is no success,” expresses Murphy.

(Contributed to by Gabriela Shinskie)