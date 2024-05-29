by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

BILOXI (AP) — After discussion and a lengthy presentation from former Biloxi Mayor and Head Counsel on the Mississippi Sound Coalition about their first quarterly report, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved the execution and payment of an application for the Harrison County Bridge, LLC. This item is for completing work on the Menge Avenue and I-10 Project for the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center in this location.

In accordance with the development agreement and the attached form presented to the board, the cost of this pay application was $394,909.23 that was unanimously authorized by the Supervisors at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi Monday, May 13, 2024. The bridge completion is estimated to be November 2024 according to county officials. Along with this application, $1800 was approved in payment to Neel-Schaffer Engineering for the same project.

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors approved a payment to the city of Long Beach Police Department for overtime in the amount of $7,457.76 for Operation Stonegarden Grant. Previously, these funds were authorized in an Interlocal Agreement with Long Beach.

Finally, an order expansion of boundaries was unanimously approved for the grading district of the Cuevas Fire Department in rural Pass Christian. Along with this, installation of street lights are to be installed at 13244 Wolf River Road in Pass Christian.