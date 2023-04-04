(both Photos by Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian School District hosted the inaugural Cory McGee Classic on Saturday, April 1, named in honor of the school’s Olympian. McGee represented Pass Christian and the University of Florida in the 2021 Olympics in the women’s 1500m run.

While a student-athlete at Pass Christian, McGee led the Lady Pirates to the state track and field championship as she dominated the state in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m runs. She went on to become an All-SEC and All-American runner for the Florida Gators.

The D’Iberville Warriors won the first edition of the classic for the boys scoring 182.50 points. Pass Christian was fourth with 65 points followed by Saint Stanislaus with 63 points in fifth place.

The Lady Pirates won the girls’ team title scoring 126 points while OLA scored 32 points to place sixth. Other teams included Moss Point, St. Patrick, St. Andrew’s, Pearl River Central, and Rosenwald Collegiate Academy.

The Pirates were led by led by event winner Talan Lindmark who won the 800m with a time of 2:14.21 and placed third in the 1600m with a time of 5:02.59. Other top three finishers for the Pirates include Tahli Clark (2nd, 200m, 22.95), Ollie Bailey (3rd, 800m, 2:15.81), the 4x100m relay (2nd, 44.47), Perry Williams (3rd, triple jump, 41′ 3″), and Litmaine Magee (3rd, shot put, 38′ 11″).

Saint Stanislaus was led by event winner Chandler Chapman who won the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.37. Chapman also placed second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 44.57. Other top three finishers for SSC include Micah Bishop (2nd, 400m, 52.76; 2nd, 110m hurdles, 15.67), and Bret Tyler (3rd, discus, 113′ 3 1/2″).

The Lady Pirates were led by event winners Anaya Bradley who won the 200m with a time of 27.33, the 4x100m relay team with a time of 50.61, the 4x200m relay team with a time of 1:52.10, and the 4x400m relay team with a time of 4:34.30.

Other top three finishers for the Lady Pirates include Maleygh Acker (2nd, 100m, 13.21), Amarie Edwards (3rd, 200m, 27.76), Anabelle Jordan (3rd, 100m hurdles, 19.85), Kyleigh Haynes (2nd, 300m hurdles, 54.92; 3rd, high jump, 4′ 4″), Sanaa Green (3rd, long jump, 14′ 5″; 2nd, triple jump, 33′ 4″), and Paula Estopinan (3rd, triple jump, 29′ 9″).

OLA was paced by event winner Emily Reinike who won the high jump with a height of 5′. Other top three finishers for OLA include Abby Zimmerman (3rd, 400m, 1:03.98), the 4x200m relay team (2nd, 1:54.46), and Riley Cruthirds (2nd, long jump, 14′ 8″).