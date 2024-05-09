Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Ashleigh Bailes. Bailes was last seen on Sunday May 5, leaving the Daugherty Road Apartment Complex, heading south on Daugherty Road.

Bailes was wearing blue jean shorts and a dark tank top. It was learned through social media, Bailes may be in the Biloxi area.

The Long Beach Police Department has had Bailes listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since Monday, May 6th. Bailes is considered a runaway.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.