Gazebo Gazette

Gulf Coast youngsters from six to twelve years of age will have the opportunity to experience Coast Episcopal School’s Seemann Makerspace, learn to cook, explore music and art, and participate in sports and games when the independent school located in Long Beach opens its 25-acre campus this summer for Camp Gumbo.

A continuation of the school’s famous lagniappe program, which offers enrichment courses throughout the school year, Camp Gumbo is more of a smorgasbord of activities, according to Kim McWilliams, CES Dean of Academics. “While our school year lagniappe programs are specific to one subject area, Camp Gumbo will be a feast of summer fun, packed with an array of fun and creative indoor and outdoor activities.”

McWilliams added that, in addition to filling a need for summer youth programming along the Gulf Coast, school leaders see Camp Gumbo as an opportunity to introduce new families to the educational opportunities for which the 70+ year old academic institution has become renowned.

Camp Gumbo will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 8 am to 12 noon and will be offered in two, two-week sessions (June 13-23 and July 11-21) on the school’s 25-acre campus. Fees for each session are $250 per participant, and camp counselors will include many of the school’s faculty members. Online registration is available on coastepiscopalschool.org, and any questions can be directed to office@myces.org.

Coast Episcopal School is dedicated to a life-long love of learning by developing the whole child – mind, body and spirit – and providing a joyful, unique, and nurturing Judeo-Christian community that inspires its students to imagine and create a better world.

Founded in 1950, CES is a member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS).

For information, please contact: Coast Episcopal School, 5065 Espy Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560; phone 228-452-9442; or at coastepiscopalschool.org.