Gazebo Gazette

A five-RBI day from Jakson Reetz powered the Biloxi Shuckers (8-1) to a 5-4 win in their series finale against the Mississippi Braves (2-7) on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park. The 8-1 start matches the best start to a season in franchise history, tying the 2018 Shuckers.

Mississippi struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Michael Harris singled home a run with the bases loaded. Nick Bennett worked his way out of the jam and kept the M-Braves off the board in the top of the third with an inning-ending double play that stranded two runners.

Reetz brought the Shuckers back level with a solo home run to left in the bottom of the second, his first of the year, knotting the score at 1-1. Mississippi countered with a solo home run of their own from Jefrey Ramos in the top of the fourth, his first of the year, putting the M-Braves ahead 2-1. J.T. Hintzen (W, 1-0) didn’t allow another run over the next 1.2 innings, keeping the Shuckers within striking distance.

Yet again, Reetz plated a run for the Shuckers in the fourth. Gabe Holt walked to start the inning, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout by Cam Devanney. Reetz ripped a single up the middle to score Holt and tie the game at 2-2. Garrett Mitchell and Felix Valerio each followed with a single to load the bases, but the Shuckers left them full.

Biloxi went ahead for the first time in the bottom of the fifth. Freddy Zamora reached on a fielding error and Holt followed with a single to put two men on base. After a force out eliminated Zamora, Reetz stepped up and hit a three-run homer off Jake Higginbotham (L, 0-1) to vault the Shuckers to a 5-2 lead.

Nash Walters (H, 1) pitched two perfect innings out of the bullpen, striking out three to cover the sixth and seventh inning. Arnaldo Hernanez (H, 1) ran into trouble in the eighth as two runs scored on a Harris single. Zach Vennaro (S, 1) came in and stranded two runners in the eighth before recording the last three outs in the ninth.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are members of the Southern League and play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.