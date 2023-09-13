by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Following a tough, last-minute loss the West Harrison High School football team had last week, the Hurricanes wanted to jump on the East Marion Eagles early and often. The ‘Canes (2-1) led 21-0 at halftime in Columbia, Miss. and held on for a 28-12 victory.

For the last two seasons, the ‘Canes began the season with a winning record under Coach Quincy Patrick and used a running back by committee option. Even though they were held to under 300 yards total offense, East Marion was held to only two scores late in the game while the ‘Canes defense had four sacks and a fumble recovery.

After West Harrison jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before halftime, the ‘Canes drove the field with Running Back Jeremy Jones diving in from 2 yards out with under a minute to go. With Placekicker Landon Cox converting the extra point, West Harrison led 21-0 at the half.

Coming out of the gates, the Eagles made things a little interesting by driving down the field and scoring on the opening possession of the second half. The extra point was missed and the ‘Canes still had the lead 21-6.

With a lengthy drive down the field, West Harrison Running Back Jordan Stapleton jumped across the pylon from 4 yards out for a touchdown. Cox put through his fourth and final extra point for a 28-6 lead.

The ‘Canes only gave up one fourth quarter score, but held firm on defense to secure the victory 28-12.

Offensively, the entire package was on the ground as Stapleton led the ‘Canes with 172 yards on 19 carries, Trey Harris having 93 yards on 15 carries, and Jones rushing for 16 yards on 9 carries.

Sophomore Defensive End Jazear Carter finished with 5 tackles and 2 sacks to lead West Harrison on defense. Senior Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis recorded another sack along with 4 tackles.

The West Harrison Hurricanes will play Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Joe McCulloch Stadium/Tank Williams Field against Bay High for the 11th time. The series is tied 5-5 and the game begins at 7pm.