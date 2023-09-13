by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

After dominating two straight sets to open the Region 8-4A matchup against Poplarville, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates Volleyball team struggled to close the contest Tuesday night, September 12, 2023. The Lady Pirates (8-11, 3-1) came out in the fifth and final set to close with a 15-11 win to place them in a three-way tie for the district lead.

“Am very proud of how we came and won the first two sets,” said Pass Christian Volleyball Coach Luke Lee, in his second year. “After that, the intensity dropped and we put ourselves in a hole where we had to come back and win the fifth set.”

The 25-15, 25-23, 13-25, 14-25, 15-11 win for the Lady Pirates put them in a 3-1 district lead with Poplarville and Bay High. There are four district games left and the top four teams in Region 8-4A will make the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) playoffs.

Pass Christian finished state MHSAA 4A runner-up for the last two years. In his first year leading the team, Lee brought the Lady Pirates to the state finals, only to drop the game in three straight sets to Caledonia High School.

The Lady Pirates will play the Greene County Lady Wildcats in Leakesville Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 6:30pm. The Lady Wildcats lost the first matchup against Pass Christian Tuesday, August 29 in five sets.