Gazebo Gazette

Jaden Henderson of Pass Christian, a graduate of Pass Christian High School, has been selected as a Luckyday Scholar at Mississippi State University. Henderson is a new Communication major in the College of Arts & Sciences.

The Jackson-based Luckyday Foundation is continuing its pledge of student support and assistance to university students as 49 first-year Luckyday Scholars begin their academic journey at Mississippi State this fall.

This most recent cohort, along with 41 already enrolled scholars, are experiencing the positive outcomes of the Luckyday Foundation’s influence. It’s a collaboration between the Foundation and the university set to further elevate the overall count of scholars to 160 in 2024 and 230 in 2025.

“Our Luckyday Scholars truly reflect Mississippi State University’s core values of integrity, hard work and respect for others as well as our commitment to taking care of what matters. We are grateful for the wonderful partnership we have with the Luckyday Foundation and so appreciative of the investments Luckyday is making in these students. By working together, we are providing opportunities for young people to grow academically, serve their communities and prepare to be the leaders our state and nation need,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said.

Founded by the late Frank R. Day from Jackson, the Luckyday Foundation furnishes each student a scholarship grant of $6,000 annually, culminating in a total of $24,000 over four years. This financial assistance serves as a crucial connection in assisting these scholars in reaching their goal of graduation.

Luckyday Scholars are actively engaged in this holistic program which includes a freshman seminar, freshman-year mentoring, academic support, designated housing to encourage connections, and opportunities to grow as leaders.

Scholars are introduced to the philosophy of servant leadership and commit to a minimum of 10 hours per semester with a single agency, which enhances the program’s fundamental principles: scholarship, community, service and leadership.

“Mississippi State University has been an excellent partner in fulfilling the Luckyday Foundation’s mission of fostering a community of scholars dedicated to embracing servant leadership,” remarked Jamie Houston, Chairperson of the Luckyday Foundation. “The wealth of resources and opportunities extended to these scholars will empower them to flourish and excel as active learners and responsible citizens both in the present and the years to come.”

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students.