The Rotary Club of Pass Christian celebrated their 100th Year Anniversary at the War Memorial Park in Pass Christian Sunday, May 5, 2024 honoring those city or community residents who gave their lives in service to the United States while being in the armed forces along with 18 original charter members in 1924.
“We’re celebrating all of the accomplishments this club has had over the past 100 years contributing to people and places, particularly in Pass Christian,” said Pass Christian Rotary Club President Ken Austin.
“Our mission is to find a need and address it,” said Austin. “What we try to do both locally and internationally is to look for projects that we can help either with physical work, financially or however we can try and make this world a better place.”
In April 1924, two Pass Christian bankers invited a group of local business leaders to meet and discuss chartering a local Rotary Club. The attendees voted to move forward with the application. Later in May 1924, the Rotary Club of Pass Christian was chartered with 18 members.
In the ensuing 100 years, the Rotary Club of Pass Christian has grown to more than 65 members that have ultimately served the needs of Pass Christian citizens.
Over the last 18 years since Hurricane Katrina, this Rotary Club has made numerous donations for disaster relief in other areas in an effort to pay forward the massive relief received during the community’s need.
Austin says one major thing the club has done that should be highlighted is the impact they’ve had on the city’s youth like bringing in the Boys and Girls Scouts to the city in the past 100 years.
“Things that benefit youth in the city are high priorities. After Hurricane Katrina, we’ve rebuilt 23 homes for people, many things in this park, and did everything we possibly can to bring our resources together to help rebuild our community,” said Austin.
The Rotary Club president expressed being proud to be a part of a club that has impacted a city for 100 years and is excited for its future.
“It’s absolutely amazing to think what we’ve done today was started by someone a hundred years ago before that sea wall was there, Highway 90 was there and before this park was here,” said Austin. “We saw individuals in this town had some needs and we decided to get involved and do something about it.”
(Both Photos taken by Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via Associated Press)