The Rotary Club of Pass Christian celebrated their 100th Year Anniversary at the War Memorial Park in Pass Christian Sunday, May 5, 2024 honoring those city or community residents who gave their lives in service to the United States while being in the armed forces along with 18 original charter members in 1924.

“We’re celebrating all of the accomplishments this club has had over the past 100 years contributing to people and places, particularly in Pass Christian,” said Pass Christian Rotary Club President Ken Austin.

“Our mission is to find a need and address it,” said Austin. “What we try to do both locally and internationally is to look for projects that we can help either with physical work, financially or however we can try and make this world a better place.”

In April 1924, two Pass Christian bankers invited a group of local business leaders to meet and discuss chartering a local Rotary Club. The attendees voted to move forward with the application. Later in May 1924, the Rotary Club of Pass Christian was chartered with 18 members.