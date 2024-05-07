Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, May 6, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kiara Deshun Moton of Gulfport, Mississippi on felony charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, (Fentanyl), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, (Marijuana and Oxycodone) and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (MDMA/Ecstasy).

On May 6, 2024 at approximately 6:20pm, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the residence of Moton located on Clemson Avenue in Gulfport, Mississippi. A subsequent search of the residence led to the recovery of approximately (50) dosage units of fake pills containing fentanyl, over (100) dosage units of Oxycodone, bulk quantities of marijuana that was separated into multiple units, multiple dosage units of (MDMA/Ecstasy) and a firearm.

The suspect was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.

Moton was booked into the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $110,000.00 set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain. The US Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation.