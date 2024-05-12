Students from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, Miss. give back to the community through the IMPACT Community Work Study Program. The program provides opportunities for students to connect with the Hattiesburg and Gulf Coast communities and improve their career readiness.

Jennifer Canaan, a senior social work student, has participated in the IMPACT program through the Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence for the past two years. During her time with the organization, she assisted the nonprofit by filing paperwork for protective orders, taking crisis calls and working as a Victim Advocate.

“Through each of these roles, I learned not only about how to support others in these situations, but also learned a lot about myself in the process,” she said. “Working in a direct capacity, I have more confidence in myself as a professional.

“I know more about what I can handle, how to better take care of myself, how to establish boundaries with clients and how not to internalize their trauma,” Canaan added. “I know that I am a better person and will be a better social worker because of it.”