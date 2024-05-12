In the late 19th century, Jazz Music was often considered America’s original and true art form. It traces its origins to New Orleans, La., a city with a rich history of culture with a blend of African American, Creole, and European music traditions.

This cultural melting pot was the birthplace to a genre of music that would eventually take the world by storm.

Jazz Music, featured Field hollers and work songs from the cotton fields of the Deep South, African American Church music from uptown New Orleans, European classical forms familiar to the French-Creole population of downtown New Orleans (known today as the French Quarter), piano rags from the Midwest, Blues from the Mississippi Delta, American military marches and more.

All of these elements would combine to become the granddaddy of all musical genres, simply known as Jazz. By the turn of the 20th century, Jazz could be heard all over New Orleans, performed by both black and white bands.