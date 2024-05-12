The Long Beach Bearcats and West Harrison Hurricanes competed in the Class 6A state track and field championships on Saturday at Pearl High School.

The Lady Hurricanes scored 45 points to finish sixth out of 22 teams.

West Harrison was led by Sydnei Barber who won the discus with a throw of 122’ 10 1/2” followed by teammate Brianna Harris who was second in the discus with a throw of 100’ 1 1/2”.

Desiree Lacy took third in the pole vault with a height of 8’ and Jewelz Galloway was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 7’ 6” in the jump.

McKinley Humble was third in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 6” and Cristian Newton was fifth in the high jump with a height of 4’ 8.”

Lin’Breisha Lewellyn placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 15’ 7 3/4” and Shaniya Shugart placed fifth in the 800m with a time of 2:43.16.

The 4x400m relay team placed seventh with a time of 4:22.06.

The Lady Bearcats scored 18 point to finish 16th overall. Long Beach was led by Audrey Waite with a third place finish in the 3200m run with a time of 13:06.61 followed by her sister Mary Waite with a seventh place finish in 13:39.57.

The 4x100m relay team placed sixth with a time of 51.54 and Shayla Nguyen was eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 31’ 1/2”.

Tori Washington placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 89’ 5” and seventh in the shot put with a throw of 28’ 5 3/4.”

In the boys division, the Hurricanes scored 34 points to place seventh out of 22 teams. West Harrison was led by Josh Lane who placed second in the shot put with a throw of 46’ 2 1/4” and fifth in the discus with a throw of 121’ 6.”

The 4x800m relay team was fourth with a time of 8:42.16 while Jahmad McGowan was sixth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 42.44.

The 4x400m relay team was fourth with a time of 3:31.86.