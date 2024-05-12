by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer
The Long Beach Bearcats and West Harrison Hurricanes competed in the Class 6A state track and field championships on Saturday at Pearl High School.
The Lady Hurricanes scored 45 points to finish sixth out of 22 teams.
West Harrison was led by Sydnei Barber who won the discus with a throw of 122’ 10 1/2” followed by teammate Brianna Harris who was second in the discus with a throw of 100’ 1 1/2”.
Desiree Lacy took third in the pole vault with a height of 8’ and Jewelz Galloway was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 7’ 6” in the jump.
McKinley Humble was third in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 6” and Cristian Newton was fifth in the high jump with a height of 4’ 8.”
Lin’Breisha Lewellyn placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 15’ 7 3/4” and Shaniya Shugart placed fifth in the 800m with a time of 2:43.16.
The 4x400m relay team placed seventh with a time of 4:22.06.
The Lady Bearcats scored 18 point to finish 16th overall. Long Beach was led by Audrey Waite with a third place finish in the 3200m run with a time of 13:06.61 followed by her sister Mary Waite with a seventh place finish in 13:39.57.
The 4x100m relay team placed sixth with a time of 51.54 and Shayla Nguyen was eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 31’ 1/2”.
Tori Washington placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 89’ 5” and seventh in the shot put with a throw of 28’ 5 3/4.”
In the boys division, the Hurricanes scored 34 points to place seventh out of 22 teams. West Harrison was led by Josh Lane who placed second in the shot put with a throw of 46’ 2 1/4” and fifth in the discus with a throw of 121’ 6.”
The 4x800m relay team was fourth with a time of 8:42.16 while Jahmad McGowan was sixth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 42.44.
The 4x400m relay team was fourth with a time of 3:31.86.
David Thompson placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 6’ while Samuel Harris was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43’ 2.”
Andrew Slaughter was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 11.’
Long Beach scored four points to place 19th overall.
The 4x100m relay team placed seventh withba time of 43.20 and Andrew Windham finished seventh in the triple jump with a distance of 43’ 5 3/4.”
The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws went to Pearl on Tuesday with just five competitors but managed to several personal bests and score 33 points to finish eighth overall out of 26 teams in the Class 3A state track and field championships.
Tylertown won the boys title with 117 points.
Brett Tyler won the gold medal in the discus with a throw of 142’ 7” and also earned a bronze medal in the shot put with a throw of 44’ 4 3/4”.
Salvatore Riccardi earned a silver medal in the discus with a personal best throw of 136’ 7”.
Lochlan Miller placed fifth in the pole vault with a height of 9’ while Clay Hall placed fourth in the 3200m with a personal best of 10:53.69.
The Our Lady Academy Crescents finished the Class 3A girls meet with 27 points which put them 11th overall out of 28 teams at the state meet.
St. Patrick won the Class 3A girls title with 94 points.
Emily Reinike won a silver medal in the high jump with a personal best and school record 5’ 3” jump while the 4x200m relay team placed third with a school record time of 1:48.63.
The 4x100m relay team placed fifth with a time of 52.10 and the 4x800m relay team was seventh with a time of 11:23.01.
Margaret Compretta placed sixth in the pole vault with a height of 8’.
Julia Hoffman was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 16’ 3 3/4 while Nina Bradford was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 1 1/2.”