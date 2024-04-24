by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Most could say it’s been a down year for the Pass Christian High School baseball team, but Monday, April 22, 2024, the Pirates erased a five run deficit in the top of the fifth inning against the Richland Rangers to score 10 runs securing their third consecutive first round MHSAA 4A Playoffs victory.

Pass Christian (7-18) Starting Pitcher Wesley Jolley went 6 innings, allowing only 4 earned runs on the road and striking out 3 batters at Richland High School. The Pirate Senior Evan Anderson came into close the game, striking out 2 and giving up zero runs.

“It was a great series between two pretty evenly matched teams,” said Pass Christian High School Head Baseball Coach Ricky Smith, who coached all three previous teams that won first round playoff series. “We were excited to come away with a victory and our kids played hard the entire series as we just never gave up.”

Finishing with 13 hits, Pirates Centerfielder L.J. Jaynes, Rightfielder Skylar Summerville, and Jolley reached base four times while the pitcher helped himself by knocking in 3 runs-batted-in (RBIs) on 3 hits.

With a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning, Pass High Left Fielder Stephen Tinsley tripled home Designated Hitter Kayleb Munsch, which began a four run domino effect. A later balk followed by a Jolley single secured the victory.

The real pitching duel came Saturday, April 20, 2024 with Pirate Ace Brendan Necaise throwing a complete game, shutout against the Richland Rangers at Philip Terrell Sports Complex for a 1-0 victory. Necaise allowed zero runs, with only three hits and 12 strikeouts.

Pass High scored their run in the bottom of the first inning as Richland’s pitcher Ethan Keen balked, which brought Jaynes home for the score.

The Pirates will begin on the road Friday, April 26, 2024 at Purvis High School followed by hosting the Tornadoes Saturday at 7pm in Pass Christian, Miss.