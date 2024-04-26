The Pass Christian Pirates scored 187 points to claim the Region 4-4A track and field boys title while the Lady Pirates accu- mulated 122 points to finish second behind champion Columbia High School.

The Pirates were led by event winners Landon Laphand (400m, 50.14), Talan Lindmark (800m, 2:05.41), Edoardo Gherardelli (3200m, 11:13.30), the 4x200m relay team of Perry Williams, Tristin Jones, Mikhai Trotter, Ryland Shoulders (1st, 1:31.46), the 4x800m relay team of Ollie Bailey, Larkin Lewis, Nolan Akers, Lindmark (1st, 8:37.28), Hardy Belt (high jump, 6’ 2”), Trotter (long jump, 21’), and Williams (triple jump, 41’ 4”).

Other top four finishers for the Pirates include Paris Trivillion (long jump, 2nd, 20’ 2”), Zach Robinson (pole vault, 2nd, 9’ 6”), Grant Akers (pole vault, 3rd, 9’ 6”), Landon Hall (high jump, 2nd, 6’), the 4x400m relay team of Lindmark, Jones, Bailey, Laphand (2nd, 3:30.31), Belt (110m hurdles, 3rd, 18.12), Lathan Lewis (300m hurdles, 2nd, 44.76), Brennan Davis (3200m, 3rd, 12:04.41), Gherardelli (1600m, 4th, 4:59.53), Bailey (1600m, 2nd, 4:52.53; 800m, 2nd, 2:05.48), Nolan Akers (800m, 4th, 2:13.57), Jones (400m, 3rd, 52.10), and Shoulders (100m, 3rd, 11.58; 200m, 2nd, 23.50).