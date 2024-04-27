Have you ever asked yourself who these men and ladies are that dress in Noble Garb at many of the Catholic Processions and Special Services? These same who carry on their capes their insignia, The Jerusalem Cross? How about The Jerusalem Cross…and what does it symbolize?

Let us take some time to examine this week, this very special Papal Order, The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem is a Roman Catholic Order under the protection of the Pope.

It is recognized internationally as a legitimate Order of Knighthood, headquartered in Vatican City State under Papal sovereignty and having the protection of the Holy See. When seen in public services, male members, “Knights,” wear a predominantly white cape, with the cross of Jerusalem in red.

Knights wear a black service beret with the raised portion showing a patch indicating their rank in the Order. Female members, “Dames or Ladies”, wear a black cape with a red Jerusalem cross bordered with gold. When the Dame’s cape is worn, the head is always covered with a black veil or mantilla.

The Jerusalem Cross is the principal symbol of the Order. The five-fold cross, which appears on the Order’s uniform and insignia, has for centuries been a symbol of the holy city of Jerusalem, which is still its spiritual home.

It consists of a large central cross with laterally extended tips, with a similar smaller cross in each quarter of the large cross. It is traditionally said to symbolize the five most precious wounds of Christ.

Today there are only 30,000 members worldwide organized into 63 Lieutenancies, 32 in Europe, 16 in North America, 5 in South America, 6 in Australia and 4 in Africa and the Far East.

The honor of Knighthood and any subsequent promotions are conferred by the Holy See through diploma sealed and signed by the assessor for general affairs of the Secretariat of State in Rome as well as the Cardinal Grand Master, which approves each person, in the name of and by the authority of the Pope.

The candidate is knighted or promoted in a solemn ceremony with a Cardinal or major prelate presiding. Membership of the Order is by invitation only, to practicing Catholic men and women, laity and clergy, of good character, minimum 25 years of age, who have distinguished themselves in their Parish, Diocese and Communities.

Nominated members must be recommended by their local Bishop after receiving the support of several members of the

Order. The Pope is Sovereign of the Order, and the Order enjoys the protection of the Holy See and has its legal seat at Vatican City.