Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for their annual Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year award.

This award is presented to a resident or business owner of Long Beach, who through the commitment to the community and through the spirit of volunteerism, has improved the quality of life in Long Beach and the Gulf Coast.

The 2021 Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year was Long Beach resident, volunteer and community supporter, Tash Solangi. The 2022 Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year will be announced on October 12, 2022, at the Mayor’s Annual State of the City Address.

Nominations are due by September 16, 2022, at noon. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit mscoastchamber.com/deadlines/applications; or contact Long Beach Chamber Director LaWanda Jones at lawanda@mscoastchamber or 228-604-0014.