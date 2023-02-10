by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
After months of discussion and dialogue about a pro- posed parking lot, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen approved a contract for the sale and purchase of the property the city requested to make improvements and renovations at the recent meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the municipal courtroom on a roll call 3-2 vote.
On a diagram presented to the Board of Aldermen, the property in the downtown are between Davis Avenue and Scenic Drive plans to part of the Downtown Development Initiative. The board approved $142,500 that would authorize the city of Pass Christian to make these corrections to the parking area with landscaping not to exceed $107,500.
“I think it’s a great thing for the city,” said Alderman-at-Large Kenny Torgeson giving a story about attempting to park in a routinely filled parking lot. “A lot of times when we’re coming or leaving, the parking lot has been full.”
The investment approved by the board would be for a total of $250,000 as it was from the Capital Expenditure appropriation given to Pass Christian from the Mississippi State Legislature in the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund grant.
With a slim 3-2 dissent- ing vote, both Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot and Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball expressed a sincere nay due to the need to save money for the city.