After months of discussion and dialogue about a pro- posed parking lot, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen approved a contract for the sale and purchase of the property the city requested to make improvements and renovations at the recent meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the municipal courtroom on a roll call 3-2 vote.

On a diagram presented to the Board of Aldermen, the property in the downtown are between Davis Avenue and Scenic Drive plans to part of the Downtown Development Initiative. The board approved $142,500 that would authorize the city of Pass Christian to make these corrections to the parking area with landscaping not to exceed $107,500.