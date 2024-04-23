by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Following a 12 strikeout, 3 hit shutout 7-0 win from Pass Christian High Softball pitcher Trista Necaise Friday, April 19, 2024 over Richland in the MHSAA 4A First Round of the Playoffs, Lady Pirate eighth grade pitcher Bristol Jones tossed 12 strikeouts in 5 innings Saturday, April 20, 2024, allowing 2 hits and one run for an 11-1 mercy rule victory with a series sweep. Five Lady Pirates (13-12) had multiple hits Saturday and Jones helped herself at the plate with a double and three runs batted in (RBIs).

“Our pitching is really what has gotten us this far this year,” said Pass Christian High Head Softball Head Coach D.J. Elkins. “Trista (Necaise) is one of the leaders of our team and someone I look to because she is very level-headed, extremely hard working, and I know she’s going to go in with a good head on her shoulders as Friday showed. We have only lost a few games by more than three runs this year, so our pitching continues to help keep us in ball games.”

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Pass Christian Third Baseman Necaise knocked in an infield single for a walk-off RBI with Kayden Scheid scoring the winning run Saturday to force a mercy-rule Lady Pirates victory. Scheid and Necaise reached base three times for Pass Christian.

The MHSAA 4A Softball Playoff Series victory is the first for Pass Christian High School since 2017 when defeating NE Lauderdale in the opening round 2-1 before losing to eventual State Champion North Pike. The Lady Pirates will face perennial powerhouse Purvis High School on the road Friday, April 26, 2024 at 6pm before hosting the Lady Tornadoes at 4pm Saturday, April 27, 2024.