After 600 plus victories, plenty of district championships and one state championship on the hardwood in 2009, Pass Christian Boys Basketball Coach Wayne “Buddy” Kennedy decided to announce his retirement for the second time earlier this year.

“This has been my school district for my entire career, and I feel a strong connection,” expressed Kennedy following an early January victory at Pass High Gymnasium after 27 years. “We have such great leadership in the district as they all support us very well. It’s just a great place to be.”

Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2024, the Pass Christian School Board of Trustees hired Robin Sikes, Jr. as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach to replace Kennedy. Sikes leaves D’Iberville High School where he lead the Warriors to three MHSAA 6A Playoff appearance, including a District 4-6A Championship in the 2021-22 basketball season.

“We would like to thank Coach Kennedy for his dedicated leadership to our young men,” said Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “We are excited about what the future holds with Coach Sikes at the helm as he brings unmatched energy and a desire to win.”

Before spending the last four years in D’Iberville, Sikes coached at Moss Point High School for 2 years. Both seasons his teams were in the MHSAA State Playoffs, but neither advanced past the first round. Prior to coaching the Tigers, Sikes was an assistant coach to St. Martin Head Coach Charlie Pavlus for a few years.

Sikes finished an outstanding prep career at St. Martin High School in Jackson County, leading his team to a 2005 State Championship and a 2006 District Championship. The heavily recruited forward garnered 2005 & 2006 team Most Valuable Player.

During his collegiate career, Sikes played at UNC-Wilmington, Lincoln Memorial, and completed his career at Delta State University in 2012.