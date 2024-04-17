Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damien Triplett of West Harrison County for one (1) felony charge of Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Armes Road in Saucier, Miss. on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival Deputies discovered a male suffering from several stab wounds to the torso. Victim stated that his girlfriend’s son, identified as Damien Triplett stabbed him multiple times after a verbal altercation.

Triplett fled the scene after the incident but was later arrested after he returned to the scene. Victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in Gulfport, Miss. and is listed in stable condition.

Damien Triplett was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one (1) count of Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $100,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.