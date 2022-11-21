by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner

Undoubtedly, there was no love lost between the New Orleans and Los Angeles because of history despite both teams’ records, but the Saints ran the table in the second half against the Rams to beat the defending National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl Champions 27-20 on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Coming out of the gates in the second half down 14-10 to the Los Angeles Rams (3-7), the Saints (4-7) scored two unanswered touchdown passes in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead going into the final quarter at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. The pass rush came out of the woodworks for New Orleans, Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a potential concussion in the third quarter after a Saints sack and the defense allowed only two field goals to secure the victory

“I think you knew we were getting the ball at the start of the second half and we did a great job of being aggressive,” expressed Saints Quarterback Andy Dalton, who finished 21-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdown passes. “We had the momentum after we scored the first touchdown of the second half.”

The Saints put together a nine play scoring drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry with 10:23 left in the third quarter and a 17-14 lead, which New Orleans never lost for the rest of the game. This was Landry’s first touchdown as a professional in the Caesar’s Superdome and the last since his high school played in the LHSAA State Championship.

Forcing a three and out from the Rams with the quarter winding down, Dalton found New Orleans Rookie Wide Receiver Chris Olave 52 yards down the field for a touchdown. Once Saints Placekicker Wil Lutz converted the extra point, the score was 24-14 with 5:47 left in the third quarter. Olave is in the top ten in the NFL with 760 total yards receiving and led the team with five receptions.

“We’re well aware of where we’re at in the season,” said New Orleans Saints Head Football Coach Dennis Allen. “Our guys came out and they were swinging today. It was good to see.”

Even with a handful of their starters out and one being injured during the second quarter, the New Orleans Saints led firm defensively, only allowing under 350 yards total offense. New Orleans Linebackers Demario Davis and Kaden Ellis performed well with 19 combined tackles and two sacks to take up for the loss of league leader, Pete Werner.

Additionally, Payton Turner was carted off in the second quarter with an apparent left leg injury, leaving New Orleans without three defensive ends (Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport were ruled out on Friday).

New Orleans plays on the road against San Francisco in the afternoon game at 3:25pm.

Front Photo: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)