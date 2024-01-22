The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach is getting an upgrade, precisely a $2.5 million upgrade thanks to Mississippi lawmakers.

The grant comes from a bill that awards $50 million in BP settlement funds to various Mississippi Gulf Coast counties. Senate Bill 3047 was passed in both chambers in March 2023 and ultimately approved by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

The USM Visualization and Digital Multimedia Unit of Excellence will work together with the Film Studies and Production program and others across the Coast. The unit aims to promote a better understanding of the oceans, coasts, and the Blue Economy that they sustain. One of the overarching goals is to enhance creativity in students through film studies and to prepare USM students for high-demand occupations in careers relevant to the Blue Economy.