Gazebo Gazette

Long Beach School District’s 97.2% topped the Coast and earned a spot in the top 10 in the state for graduation rate far exceeding the state average of 89.4%.

“This is a great achievement for our district. It shows the hard work our students and staff have put in from Kindergarten through High School,” Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock said.

“There is no other number I am prouder of than this one. In education, our number one goal is to have every student walk across that stage at the coliseum in May with the readiness for every potential opportunity they may want to pursue as they transition into their next stage of life.”

“Achievements like this happen when everyone from the bus drivers and janitors to the administrators, teachers, and assistants all have one goal and that is to push our students to be their best. Our students face obstacles every day, and it would be so easy for many of them to quit, but our employees make the difference, and this graduation rate achievement is a direct reflection of that.”

A full report of graduation rates is available at the Mississippi Department of Education’s website.

Additionally, Long Beach High School Teacher Demetria Brown has been selected as one of 10 recipients nationwide to be a part of the nationwide Chick-fil-A Leader Academy’s celebration. Brown was surprised with the news this morning by local Chick-fil-A owner Chris McKlveen and his team.

“Back in November, I nominated Demetria Brown to be selected as one of ten Lead Facilitators for Chick-fil-A Leader Academy to be selected for a special celebration,” said Amy Comstock, Chick-fil-A Gulfport’s Restaurant Marketing Director.

“To our amazement, Brown was one of the ten selected. She and our Operator, Chris McKlveen will be flown to Atlanta in March for a Celebration.”

Long Beach Superintendent Dr. Lock is proud to see the dedication and hard work Brown puts into her students being recognized.

“When it comes to being passionate about pushing students to achieve more than they ever dreamed, you won’t find anyone more dedicated than Ms. Brown,” Lock said.

“We are so proud of her winning this honor.”

Chick-fil-A’s Leader Academy involves students using an engage, expose, and equip approach to learning. It opens them to reimagining leadership, learning new insights, and putting their ideas into practice to positively impact the local community.