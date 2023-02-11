Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday.

The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat who leads the 80% Black city.

Legislators opposing the bill also said it would wreak havoc in small towns where the threshold to unseat municipal officials wouldn’t require many people.

“I think we all know that this bill is about Jackson, but we can pull off the vision we use by just looking at Jack- son,” said Democratic Representative Bryant Clark of Pickens. “This bill is bigger than Jackson. It’s going to affect all of your communities, and it’s going to create turmoil in communities.”

Representative Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the bill, said in an earlier House debate that some of her constituents had asked whether there is a process for removing a city leader from elect- ed office.

Mississippi law currently allows recall elections for county officials but not city officials.