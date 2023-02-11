Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested of Teddy Vaughn Cronk who resides in Gulfport, Miss. on two felony counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, County Investigators received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an individual was distributing child pornography through Facebook messenger.

Investigators were able to determine and identify Teddy Cronk as the individual distributing the images to different people through Facebook. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Cronk and arrested him at his residence.

The suspect was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Cronk was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $200,000.00 dollar bond for both charges set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner pending his initial appearance.