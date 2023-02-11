by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes played without their star and against their cross-town, Exit 28 rival Thursday night, February 9, 2023, but neither really mattered as they beat Long Beach 48-23 for the MHSAA District 7-5A Championship.

After West Harrison Senior Taylor Hopgood went down on Tuesday, the Lady Hurricanes (20-8, 8-0) had an uphill battle despite being undefeated in district play. With a first period 17-3 score against the Lady Bearcats in the Long Beach High School Gymnasium, West Harrison freshman guard Sydnei Barber knocked down a three-point basket and scored 10 points during the period.

“I’m really happy we stepped up to the occasion,” said West Harrison Head Girls Basketball Coach Patty Norwood. “It was a big hole to fill with Taylor gone and they didn’t lose a beat and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Following a 16-point lead at halftime, the Lady Hurricanes made the game unreachable for Long Beach with a 39-17 lead after three consecutive field goals from sophomore forward Jalynn Applewhite. The Lady Bearcats only scored two more buckets the rest of the game and West Harrison secured the district championship.

The Lady Hurricanes were led by Barber with 18 points and Applewhite had 17. Shania Hope finished with 8 points for Long Beach and no one else had more than 5.

Despite not playing in the championship game, Hopgood was named the District 7-5A Most Valuable Player.

Jackie White-Martin of Long Beach Girls Basketball was named Coach of the Year for District 7-5A during her first year but leading the Lady Bearcats to a runner-up in the district and the chance to host a first round opponent.

“West Harrison went to their strength tonight, which rebounding on both end and they got a lot of second or third chances,” expressed White-Martin. “I wanted to open up the girls IQ in basketball this year and to strategize more against other teams.”

West Harrison Lady Hurricanes will host Brookhaven High School at 6pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 while Long Beach will play Natchez High School at the Long Beach Gymnasium Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6pm.